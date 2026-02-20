Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama collects Rs 5.45 crore in 3rd Week, cume crosses Rs 45 crore mark

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the titular role, added Rs. 45 lakh to the tally on its third Thursday, bringing the third week's cume to Rs. 5.45 crore nett. The drop from the previous week is around Rs. 60 percent. With two new releases coming this weekend, Mardaani 3 is now in its final legs at the box office.

The Rani Mukerji movie wrapped its three-week's cume at Rs. 45.35 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is only Rs. 1 crore away from surpassing the final earnings of Mardaani 2, which netted Rs. 46.30 crore in 2019. Based on the current trends, Mardaani 3 should emerge as the biggest grosser of the franchise in its 4th weekend itself. It is likely to wind its entire run around Rs. 48 crore to Rs. 50 crore nett in India.

It will be a good result for Mardaani 3, as business has gone down severely for mid-sized films in the post-pandemic times. Even A-list starrers are struggling to find the audience. In such times, if a female-led movie managing to recover its cost of production, its a success.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 45.35 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

