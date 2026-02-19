Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama continues steady run, nets Rs 45 lakh on 3rd Wednesday
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, recorded a drop on its third Wednesday. Check out the details.
Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad continues its steady run at the box office. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, added Rs. 45 lakh to the tally on its third Wednesday, bringing the third week's cume to Rs. 5 crore in 6 days.
The movie will close its third week around Rs. 5.50 crore, which will take its three-week running cume to slightly over Rs 45 crore. The cop action drama will end up surpassing Mardaani 2's lifetime cume of Rs. 46.30 crore and emerge as the biggest net grosser of the franchise. Based on the current trends, the Rani Mukerji film is heading for a finish around Rs. 48-50 crore nett.
One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.
The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 25.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 44.90 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
