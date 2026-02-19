Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama continues steady run, nets Rs 45 lakh on 3rd Wednesday

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad continues its steady run at the box office. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, added Rs. 45 lakh to the tally on its third Wednesday, bringing the third week's cume to Rs. 5 crore in 6 days.

The movie will close its third week around Rs. 5.50 crore, which will take its three-week running cume to slightly over Rs 45 crore. The cop action drama will end up surpassing Mardaani 2's lifetime cume of Rs. 46.30 crore and emerge as the biggest net grosser of the franchise. Based on the current trends, the Rani Mukerji film is heading for a finish around Rs. 48-50 crore nett.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 44.90 cr.

