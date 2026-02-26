Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama registers slips on 4th Wednesday, approaches theatrical end

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 15 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, dropping by 50 percent over Tuesday. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 2.05 crore in 6 days. It is expected to wind around Rs. 2.15 crore, taking the running cume to Rs. 47.50 crore by the end of its Week 4.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to wind its entire run somewhere around Rs. 50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It will be a good outcome for the film as the theatrical business has gone down drastically in the post-pandemic era, with the rise of OTT in India.

The movie turned out to be the highest grossing film of the franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2. It is also the only successful female-led franchise from Hindi cinema.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.60 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.15 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 47.40 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

