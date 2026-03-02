Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's investigative cop drama collects Rs 75 lakh in 5th weekend, cume hits Rs 48 crore in 31 days

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally in its 5th weekend, witnessing a 45 per cent drop over the last weekend. This takes its total cume to Rs. 48 crore nett in its 31 days of theatrical run.

The Rani Mukerji starrer is now running in its final legs at the box office. It is expected to wind up its entire run at Rs. 50 crore nett, which will be a good total for a film like this. For the record, Mardaani 3 has already surpassed the lifetime cume of Mardaani 2, becoming the franchise' highest grossing movie. It is also the only successful female-led franchise film from Hindi cinema, with three instalments.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. The movie will end up becoming a profitable venture by the end of its theatrical run, thanks to a successful theatrical run and a good non-theatrical deal.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Box Office Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 14.75 cr. Week Three Rs. 5.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 2.15 cr. 5th Weekend Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 48 cr. nett (est.)

