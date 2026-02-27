Mardaani 3 Box Office Collections Week 4: Rani Mukerji's cop drama adds Rs 2.15 crore, cume hits Rs 47.50 crore

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, and starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, added Rs. 2.15 crore to the tally in its 4th week, with Rs. 10 lakh coming on Thursday. The cop action drama registered a drop of roughly 60 percent over the previous week. That said, Mardaani 3 is now in its final legs.

The Rani Mukerji starrer reached Rs. 47.45 crore nett by the end of its 28 days of theatrical run. Set to face The Kerala Story 2 from the 5th weekend, Mardaani 3 is expected to wind its entire run soon, somewhere arount Rs. 50 crore nett mark.

It will be a good total for the film as business of such small/mid-sized films have gone down drastically in the post-pandemic times. When A-lister starrers are struggling to gain traction, Mardaani 3 not only impressed the audience but also the stakeholders, emerging a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.60 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.15 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 47.45 cr.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

