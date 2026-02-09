Mardaani 3 Box Office: Rani Mukerji film has a good 2nd weekend hold, nets 35 crore in 10 days

Mardaani 3 collected Rs. 4-4.25 crore nett approx on its second Sunday. With that, the second weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 9.75 crore nett approx, marking a 42 per cent drop from its opening weekend. This is a good hold, which the film needed to get through. The total box office collection for the film stands at Rs. 34.75 crore nett approx.

At the end of its first week, Mardaani 3 was trailing its predecessor, Mardaani 2, by around Rs. 3 crore. However, after the second weekend, the film has not only bridged that gap but has also gone Rs. 1.25 crore ahead. Mardaani 2 had to face stiff competition from Dabangg 3 in its second week. Mardaani 3, on the other hand, had no major competition, which is also the case in general in today’s market, as the films get less competition and more open runs due to fewer releases. As such, if a film gets a reception right, the upside of business is closer to pre-pandemic days.

Going forward, Mardaani 3 looks likely to reach the final number of Mardaani 2, which collected Rs. 46.50 crore nett in 2019. There is also a possibility of it reaching Rs. 50 crore nett, if it continues to hold steady in the coming weeks. This will see the film become a success.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. Total Rs. 34.75 cr.

