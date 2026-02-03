Mardaani 3 Budget Decoded: Rani Mukerji starrer looks to a break even for YRF in 7 days flat

Mardaani 3 is holding decently at the box office. Released on January 30, the Rani Mukerji starrer netted around Rs. 19 crore in 4 days. It is expected to witness a jump today on Tuesday and close its opening week around Rs. 25 crore nett at the Indian box office. If it performs on the expected lines, the movie will break even in 7 days flat. Here's a look at its expenses and revenues so far.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the cop action drama is expected to fetch around a share of Rs. 11.25 crore from the domestic markets by the end of its first week. The overseas share is expected to be around Rs. 3.75 crore. Allied to its non-theatrical revenues of an impressive Rs. 37 crore, the total revenues of Mardaani 3 is likely to reach Rs. 52 crore in its 7 days of theatrical run, which is exactly its cost of production including PnA. For the record, Mardaani 3 is mounted on a budget of Rs. 42 crore. The print and publicity expenses of the film are pegged at around Rs. 10 crore, for a total cost of Rs. 52 crore.

Breakeven and subsequent profits are matters of production economics. However, for a film to earn a success or HIT verdict, it requires a box office stamp of approval. The film has done decently so far, but it needs to sustain and continue performing well in its second week to get that.

The Economics Of Mardaani 3 (7 days est.) Is As Under:

Particulars Amount Budget Rs 42 crore Print And Publicity Rs 10 crore Total Costs Rs 52 crore Digital + Satellite Rights Rs 35 crore Others Rs 2 crore India Share Rs 11.25 crore (exp. in 7 days) Overseas Share Rs. 3.75 crore (exp. in 7 days) Total Revenues Rs 52 crore (exp. in 7 days)

The previous two Mardaani films were HIT ventures at the box office. Though Mardaani 3 will end its opening week slightly lower than Mardaani 2, it still has the potential to surpass the final number if the movie shows better legs in the coming weeks. Since there is no significant competition until O’ Romeo, the Rani Mukerji starrer is in a safe space to continue gaining traction

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes in 259cr in 11 days