Mardaani 3 Final Advance Booking: Rani Mukerji's film sells 15,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The cop action drama has wrapped its advance sales by selling around 15,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of this, around 11,500 tickets were sold at PVRINOX, while the remaining 3500 admissions were recorded at Cinepolis.

Other than the National chains, the Abhiraj Minawala movie sold around 500 tickets in MovieMax for the opening day. Overall, the film has Rs. 75 lakh nett in advance sales for the first day. The bulk of advances and then the collections will come from the national chains, which is perfectly fine, as the film does not need to do well everywhere.

What's positive for Mardaani 3 is that it is made on a controlled budget. Moreover, it will be a tight release, which is a good strategy. Since the makers have already cracked a good deal at non-theatrical mediums, the movie doesn't have much burden. However, it will have to prove its worth on the content front.

If the movie manages to impress the audience tomorrow and receives a positive reception among the audience, it will see an instant boost in its collections. Based on the advance bookings and current trends, the Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to open around Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 3.50 crore net at the Indian box office, which is in line with the Pinkvilla Predicts forecast.

For the unversed, the first two Mardaani films were HITs at the box office. The threequel should also aim for the same. Apart from Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

