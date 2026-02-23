Mardaani 3 India Box Office Collections 4th Weekend: Rani Mukerji's cop drama emerges franchise's biggest grosser, surpasses Mardaani 2

Mardaani 3 added Rs. 1.35 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend, with Rs. 60 lakh coming on Sunday. The running cume of Mardaani 3 now stands at Rs. 46.70 crore nett at the Indian box office. It emerged as the biggest net grosser of the franchise, surpassing Mardaani 2's lifetime cume of Rs. 46.30 crore on its 4th Sunday.

The Rani Mukerji starrer is now running in its final legs at the box office. Based on the current trends, the movie will end its entire run around Rs. 50 crore nett mark. It will be a good total for a female-led film in the post-pandemic times. Mardaani also emerged as the only successful female led franchise from Hindi cinema.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, the film had solid non-theatrical recoveries, so overall recovery wasn’t an issue. The theatrical recovery will be quite decent at around Rs. 25 crore and will end up as a profitable venture.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. (est.) 4th Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.60 cr. Total Rs. 46.70 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

