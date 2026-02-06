Mardaani 3 Opening Week Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama maintains fair hold, hits Rs 25 crore mark in 7 days

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, marks the return of Rani Mukerji on the big screen. The third installment of the much loved investigative crime thriller franchise debuted on a decent note. After showing a promising growth over the debut weekend, the movie put up a fair hold on the weekdays. The movie collected around Rs. 1.75 crore on its Day 7, registering a 10 per cent drop over Day 6.

Though the hold is reasonable, it should have better if the movie had not gone below the Rs. 2 crore mark on Thursday. Nevertheless, the movie has hit a total sum of Rs. 25 crore nett in its 7 days of theatrical run at the Indian box office, setting a decent base for the second weekend.

The Rani Mukerji starrer now needs to show a big jump on the second weekend in order to reach a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run. Mardaani 3 should aim to wrap its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 45 crore nett mark, which is quite similar to Mardaani 2's lifetime cume. The target is quite achievable since there is no significant competition until the release of O' Romeo.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.10 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.90 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 25 cr.

The first two films of the franchise were successful ventures. It will be interesting to see whether the latest instalment continue its winning streak or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar v/s Toxic intensifies; Yash starrer partners with PVRInox for distribution in Telugu states