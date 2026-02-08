Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Rani Mukerji starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark globally in 10 days

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is faring decently at the box office. As per estimates, the movie grossed around Rs. 54 crore globally, with Rs. 42 crore gross coming from the domestic markets and around USD 1.3 million (Rs. 1.75 crore) from overseas in its 10 days of theatrical run.

The cop action drama has held well in its second weekend, with the drop in the south of 40 percent. With no significant release this week, the movie has free run until Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo, apart from facing Border 2. It is likely to keep gaining traction even after the release of Vishal Bharadwaj film since the word-of-mouth is favourable.

Based on the current trends, Mardaani 3 is set to cross the lifetime cume of the franchise's previous two installments and emerge as a success story by the end of its entire run. As of now, it is looking for a finish around Rs. 65 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Considering a female-led film and how the business has dropped in the post-pandemic times, it will be a decent performer.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost x a couple of years ago has increased to 2x, some even going 3x. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made in controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well.

Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 are as follows:

Particulars Gross India Rs. 42 cr. Overseas Rs. 11.75 cr. (USD 1.3 M) Total Rs. 53.75 cr. (est.)

