Mardaani 3 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer is a success, closing at Rs. 75 Cr globally

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and starring Rani Mukerji in the titular role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. Released on January 30, the cop action drama is all set to wind up its entire box office journey at Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide, with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge next week.

Currently standing at Rs. 49.20 crore nett in India, Mardaani 3 is expected to wrap its Week 6, adding around Rs. 20-25 lakh more to the tally, which will take its 6-week theatrical cume to Rs. 49.40 crore nett. With one week still in hand, the Rani Mukerji starrer is looking to cruise over the Rs. 50 crore nett mark, i.e. Rs. 60.50 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The Box Office Collections for Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Box Office Week One Rs. 25.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 14.80 cr. Week Three Rs. 5.40 cr. Week Four Rs. 2.10 cr. Week Five Rs. 1.25 cr. Week Six Rs. 0.85 cr (exp.) Total Rs. 49.40 cr. nett (exp.)

Backed by Yash Raj Films on a budget of Rs. 52 crore, including print and advertising expenses, Mardaani 3 has already ended its international theatrical run at around USD 1.55 million, which is around Rs. 14.75 crore gross. That said, the final closing figure for Mardaani 3 will be Rs. 74.75 crore gross or so, at the worldwide box office.



The first two films of the franchise were Clean Hits. Though the Rani Mukerji starrer recorded an average theatrical run, it still turned out to be a successful film. Furthermore, the production banner fetched around Rs. 37 crore by selling its non-theatrical rights, which eventually makes the film a profitable venture.

Expected Closing Worldwide Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3:

Particulars Box Office India Rs. 60.50 cr. (Rs. 50 cr. nett) Overseas Rs. 14.25 cr. (USD 1.55 m) Worldwide Rs. 74.75 cr. gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

