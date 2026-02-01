Mardaani 3 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer collects Rs 27 crore globally in 3 days

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is performing decently at the box office. The cop action drama, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, collected around Rs. 6.90 crore to Rs. 7 crore on its first Sunday, as per estimates. The opening weekend of Mardaani 3 is estimated to be wrapped somewhere around Rs. 16.50 crore nett (Rs. 19.80 crore gross) at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the movie found some audience in the international markets too, where it grossed around USD 750K (Rs. 7.20 crore gross) in its first three days of theatrical run. That said, the opening weekend worldwide gross box office collection of Mardaani 3 is likely to be around Rs. 27 crore. Though the Rani Mukerji movie has recorded an upward trajectory at the box office, it still needs a strong hold on the weekdays to sail through a successful theatrical run.

One thing that has been going wrong with films lately is that the costs have increased a lot. A film that used to cost X a couple of years ago has increased to 2X, some even going 3X. Mardaani 3 has done well in this regard as the film has been made on a controlled budget. While it does cost 2x of Mardaani 2, that is still quite manageable if the film gets the reception right, as non-theatrical recoveries are quite good as well. The fact that the film got a respectable opening on Friday also made things better.

The Box Office Collections of Mardaani 3 in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Friday Rs. 3.85 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 6.90-7.00 cr. (est.) Total India Rs. 16.50 cr. nett

Rs. 19.80 cr. gross Overseas USD 780K

(Rs. 7.20 cr. gross) WORLDWIDE Rs. 27 crore gross

