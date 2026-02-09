Marty Supreme Box Office Collections: Timothée Chalamet starrer collects Rs 6 crore in 17 days in India

Hollywood film Marty Supreme is holding well at the Indian box office. Released on Republic Day weekend alongside Border 2 in India, Marty Supreme recorded a good occupancy so far, despite being a limited release. For the record, it was released on just 320 shows in India, where it managed to gain traction and retained 100 plus shows in its third weekend, thanks to its impressive hold.

The Timothée Chalamet-starrer has collected around Rs 6 crore nett in its 17-day theatrical run in India. Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme also received nominations in the 98th Academy Awards in nine categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. This might push its theatrical performance in India, as the movie is expected to continue playing for a couple of weeks.

Based on current trends, Marty Supreme is expected to close its entire theatrical run with a nett collection of around Rs. 7.50 crore in India, which would be an impressive figure for a limited Hollywood release. The movie has received a positive reception among the critics, which is driving its box office run so far.

On the global front, the movie has already become the highest-grosser of A24, surpassing Everything Everywhere All At Once. The R-rated film grossed around USD 147 million by the end of its 7th weekend. It is now marching towards the USD 150 million worldwide mark.

For the unversed, Marty Supreme is a sports comedy drama. Besides Timothée Chalamet, the movie also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

