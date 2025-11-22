Mastiii 4 Box Office: Collections show no RISE on Saturday, Nets a Dismal 5cr in 2 Days

Mastiii 4 is looking to collect Rs. 2.50 crore nett approx on Saturday per early estimates. The film remained flat with Friday, with collections seeing hardly any or no growth from Friday. The two day running total for the film stands at Rs. 5 crore nett and it will likely wrap with a Rs. 8 crore nett weekend.

Mastiii 4 is an adult comedy. The genre did well during a phase in the early 2010s, which also saw the peak of this franchise with Grand Masti in 2013. That film opened to a huge Rs. 12.25 crore nett first day and went on to collect nearly Rs. 100 crore nett in its full run, emerging as one of the biggest HITs of the year. There were a couple of other HIT films from the genre during the time. Not just comedies but horror films with erotic elements also had a strong patronage.

However, with the arrival of cheap mobile internet in the mid-2010s, the genre saw a big drop off as the same content was readily available for its target audiences, which wasn’t the case before. The poor quality of most of the adult comedies produced also didn't help. The third film of the franchise already saw a big drop off in 2016, compounded further by piracy, as the complete film was leaked a week before its release. The washout performance of this film will likely mean a full stop on any more Mastis.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 5.00 cr.

