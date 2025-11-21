Mastiii 4 Box Office Opening Day: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer debuts with low Rs 2.5 crore

Mastiii 4 is estimated to take a low opening of Rs. 2.50 crore net. The first day business is similar to the previous film in the franchise, Great Grand Masti, which collected Rs. 2.50 crore nett in 2016. It's a big step down from the franchise peak of Grand Masti, which opened to a massive Rs. 12.25 crore net in 2013.

The genre of adult comedy in general doesn’t excite the audience much now. It saw a boom in the early 2010s, when multiple adult comedies gained good traction and turned out to be successes, but the excitement among the audience faded away with the boom of the internet in the second half of the last decade. Currently, the genre is at an all-time low; only if there is some unique x factor, then the film can gain some traction.

Marking the return of the OG Mastiii cast, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, along with freshly added Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri, the movie is expected to close its opening weekend around Rs. 8-9 crore net, depending on how it records a jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Mastiii 4 met with majorly negative word-of-mouth, which must be concerning for the makers. Had the movie received a positive reception, things would have been better. Nevertheless, one can never predict when a film will blow up and turn into a sensation. Let's see if the adult comedy can show some legs on the weekdays, so that it can put up a healthy total by the end of its run.

For the unversed, Mastiii 4 is helmed by Milan Milap Zaveri, whose last directorial, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, ended up becoming a Super-HIT venture at the box office.

Box Office collections of Mastiii 4 in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 2.50 crore

