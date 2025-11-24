Mastiii 4 Box Office Opening Weekend: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani's adult comedy posts poor Rs 7 crore in 3 days

Mastiii 4, the latest instalment of the popular adult-comedy franchise, failed to gain the much-needed traction in its opening weekend. The Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivadasani starrer could clock just Rs 7 crore in its 3 days of theatrical run, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming on Sunday. The movie recorded a muted growth on Sunday, which is concerning for the makers, as the opening was itself very low.

Being a franchise film, Mastiii 4 needed to put a healthy total in the opening weekend, for a respectable end. However, that doesn't happen, which means the fate of Mastiii 4 is almost sealed now. There is no room for adult comedies to grow with word-of-mouth, as the reception itself isn't very favourable.

Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 clashed with Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur and Vijay Varma's Gustaakh Ishq. The adult comedy remained similar to 120 Bahadur on the opening day, but fell flat on the second day with no signs of growth, which resulted in 120 Bahadur taking the lead by the end of the weekend.

The genre did well during a phase in the early 2010s, which also saw the peak of this franchise with Grand Masti in 2013. However, with the arrival of cheap mobile internet in the mid-2010s, the genre saw a big drop off as the same content was readily available for its target audiences, which wasn’t the case before. The third film of the Mastiii franchise itself met with a disastrous end. Now, the disappointing box office run of the fourth instalment might act as a final nail in the coffin.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 7.00 cr.

