Mastiii 4 Final Advance Booking: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani-led film sells 5700 tickets in top National Chains

Mastiii 4, the fourth installment of the popular adult comedy, is finally hitting the cinemas tomorrow on November 21, 2025. The movie marks the return of the OG Mastiii trio, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, along with newly added Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and others actors.

As per estimates, Mastiii 4 recorded a poor advance booking. The movie has sold around 5700 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of which, 4500 admits were recorded at PVR Inox while the latter sold around 1200 tickets in total.

Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 will take a low start, depending on how its pre-bookings are. The genre was working well in the first half of the last decade, but lost the market later on. Currently, the adult-comedy is on an all-time low, which means Mastiii 4 will have a hard time at the box office as it is not a kind of movie which can grow with time and rely on word-of-mouth.

Moreover, the promotional assets met with majorly average to negative feedback among the audience, which is again a concerning point. Had its trailer, promos, and songs met with a unanimous response, there would have been some chance of it scoring well at the box office. Nevertheless, one can never predict when a film blows up and turns into a sensation. Let's see if the upcoming adult comedy can show some legs at the box office.

Based on the current trends and pre-sales, Mastiii 4 is expected to open around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore net on its Day 1.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: HAQ Box Office: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-led courtroom drama records low 2nd week, cume nears Rs 18 crore mark