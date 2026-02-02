Mayasabha Box Office Collections: Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaaferi's film wraps opening weekend at low Rs 50 lakh in India

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, and starring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, along with Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad, wrapped its opening weekend on a low note. As per estimates, the psychological mystic movie could collect a mere Rs. 50 lakh in its first three days of theatrical run at the Indian box office.

The movie was released alongside Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 on very limited screens, which is why the collections turned out to be pretty low. Had the movie received a good distribution and showcasing, it could have recorded a slightly better weekend debut.

Coming from the director of Tumbbad, Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion has met with majorly mixed reactions among the audience and the critics. Based on a very original thought, it is a proper indie experimental film, which means, it never had any sort of big box office expectations. As per Rahi Anil Barve himself, the movie is mounted on a production cost of less than seven-digit figure, which is a big plus.

Furthermore, the movie was released with zero to minimal marketing. Whatever the movie is doing at the box office is purely coming from urban audiences, who are aware about the release of Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion. The Jaaved Jaaferi-led film needs to show strong hold on the weekdays in order to at least recover its production cost. It will be interesting to see if the movie can show some legs in the long run and post a good growth through mouth publicity.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

