Mayasabha Final Box Office Collections: Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaaferi's film surrenders at just Rs 60 lakh in India

Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Daml, and Mohammad Samad, has wrapped its theatrical journey on a dismal note. Helmed by Tumbbad co-director Rahi Anil Barve, the psychological mystic movie could make a sum of mere Rs. 60 lakh at the Indian box office in its full run.

It showed some legs over the opening weekend but couldn't continue with the same momentum, which eventually impacted its show count, which was already very limited. For the record, the movie was released on January 30 along with Rani Mukerji's cop action drama, Mardaani 3, on very limited shows. Had the movie received a better showcasing, it might have recorded a slightly better box office result. Around 95 percent of its earnings came from the opening week alone. That said, the movie only crawled in the second weekend onwards.

Since the budget was under Rs. 1 crore figure, Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion had a good chance of emerging a clean hit venture if it had stayed strong for a long run. However, Rahi Anil Barve’s second film also met with a similar reaction to what Tumbbad had in its original run. It will be interesting to see whether Mayasabha can see a ‘Tumbbad’ kind of popularity among the cinephiles over time.

While the movie was praised for its performances, uniqueness, and cinematography, it couldn't impress the audience as a whole film. Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion curtailed its box office journey with a flop verdict. All eyes are now on Rahi Anil Barve's next big-screen release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

