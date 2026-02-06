Mayasabha Opening Week Box Office Collections: Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaferi's film is a WASH OUT, collects just Rs 55 lakh in 7 days

After 8 years of a long gap, Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve returned to the big screen with his indie film, Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion. However, the psychological mystic thriller couldn't see any sort of growth in its first week and turned out to be a disappointment.

As per estimates, Mayasabha started off on a dull note, collecting under Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. Though it saw a muted growth over the weekend but couldn't continue with the same on the weekdays. The movie wrapped its opening week in the vicinity of Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh at the Indian box office.

Starring Jaaved Jaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Daml, and Mohammad Samad, Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion was released in limited screens across the nation, which ultimately limited its box office potential too. Moreover, the Rahi Anil Barve directorial met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience due to which it couldn't see the kind of growth it was looking for. Had the movie received a phenomenal response, it would have become a talking point through mouth publicity, which eventually could boost its collections.

The only positive factor for Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion is that the movie is mounted on a production cost of under Rs. 1 crore, which is a rare case in today's times. Though the movie won't be able to recover its budget, it would have become an easy Hit if it had shown better legs in the opening week. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can bounce back on the second weekend and show some potential at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Opening Week Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji's cop drama maintains fair hold, hits Rs 25 crore mark in 7 days