Malayalam movie Melcow Pondicherry, starring Arjun Ashokan in the lead role, wrapped up its opening weekend on a low note. The movie began its box office journey with Rs. 25 lakh on Day 1. Further, it witnessed a downward trajectory at the box office, adding Rs. 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs. 15 lakh on Day 3. It closed its first weekend at just Rs. 60 lakh gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, the psychological thriller turned out to be a flop at the box office. Melcow Pondicherry clashed with Bouma in cinemas, which is performing well and recorded an upward trajectory over the opening weekend. It will be interesting to see whether the Arjun Ashokan starrer can see any spike in its collections or not in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Melcow Pondicherry are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.25 crore 2 Rs. 0.20 crore 3 Rs. 0.15 crore Total Rs. 0.60 crore

About Melcow Pondicherry

John Doe follows a young boy who mysteriously disappears after a late-night outing in a quiet town in Tamil Nadu. A guilt-ridden local officer, Chandru, takes charge of the search. What begins as a family's desperate search soon reveals a disturbing pattern of 18 children vanishing under identical circumstances.

As Chandru digs deeper, he encounters a mysterious identity known as John Doe, uncovering a web of unsettling secrets that challenges his perception of reality.

The psychological thriller also stars Sanchana Natarajan, Anupama Kumar, Badava Gopi, Archana Chandhoke and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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