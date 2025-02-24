Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 4 Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's rom-com movie looks to match Loveyapa

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, was released on February 21, 2025. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, the romantic comedy has been underperforming at the box office. After its lukewarm response in the opening weekend, Aziz's helmer will have 55% drop in its collection.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Expecting 55% Drop On Day 4; Looks To Match Loveyapa

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been managing to sustain at the box office. Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer collected Rs 4.55 crore in the opening weekend. Going by the trends, it is expected to witness 55% drop from Friday.

The latest romantic comedy is targetting to match the lifetime business of Loveyapa at the end of its theatrical run. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film netted Rs 8.75 crore (Rs 10 crore gross) in India.

If we analyze its performance based on Arjun's recent track record at the box office, Mudassar Aziz's latest helmer has atleast something on the board. However, the rom-com should have performed a lot better. The actor had its last hit as a solo lead in 2016, titled Ki & Ka.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi couldn't generate good hype for its release. Moreover, Chhaava's blockbuster run came as another threat to it.

What's Next For Arjun Kapoor?

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Boney Kapoor's production, No Entry 2. The upcoming film marks the sequel to the 2005 film, No Entry which was led by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. Arjun will co-star with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the new entertainer. The sequel will go on floors in December this year.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.