Michael Box Office Collections: Jaafar Jackson-led musical comedy adds Rs 14 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 46 crore in 10 days

Hollywood film Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, is witnessing a superb run in India. The musical biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, added Rs. 14.25 crore to the tally, with Rs. 5 crore coming on the second Sunday. The movie dropped by 5 per cent from the second Saturday and by around 28 per cent compared to the first Sunday.

The running cume of Michael Jackson's biopic reached Rs. 46.25 crore gross at the Indian box office by the end of its 10 days of theatrical run. The film has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Indian box office. That's the third Hollywood Hit this year in India, after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

Based on the current trends, Michael is likely to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark by the second Tuesday, and then it will head towards its final target. If it maintains a solid momentum further as well, it will wind up its theatrical run around the Rs. 60 crore mark, with an eye on the Rs. 70 crore mark.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.15 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.85 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 46.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

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