Michael Box Office Collections: Jaafar Jackson starrer adds Rs 20 crore in Week 2, grosses Rs 52 crore in 14 days

Michael Jackson's biographical drama is holding well at the Indian box office. The Jaafar Jackson starrer wrapped its second week on a good note, registering a drop of 30 per cent from the previous week. It added Rs. 20.55 crore to the tally in its Week 2, with Rs. 1.55 crore coming on the second Thursday.

With this sort of impressive run, Michael grossed Rs. 51.80 crore in its 14 days of theatrical run at the Indian box office. The movie has already emerged as a big success. It is looking to see a good spike in the third weekend, which will take its cume closer to the Rs. 60 crore gross mark.

Based on the current trends, the musical biopic is expected to wrap up its entire box office run around Rs. 75 crore gross in India, which will be a phenomenal total for the genre. It will be a new benchmark for musical Hollywood films in India. Previously, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was the best performer at just around Rs. 13 crore, while global blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody had collected only Rs. 7 crore in 2018.

Michael has emerged as a HIT film, marking the third HIT for Hollywood this year after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. All three have arrived within a short span of roughly a month. Even this week’s release, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is also performing well. While it may not emerge as a HIT, it is shaping up to be a success. What makes these results particularly impressive is that none of these films fits the conventional template of a Hollywood HIT in India, a market that is usually heavily IP-driven. There are some big films from big IPs slated for release later this year. 2026 could turn out to be a very strong year for Hollywood in India, especially if there are more unexpected successes and HITs along the way.

The Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 31.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.55 cr. Total Rs. 51.80 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.