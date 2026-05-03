Michael Box Office Collections: Jackson biopic emerges 3rd Hollywood HIT in India, grosses Rs 41 crore in 9 days

Michael Jackson's biographical drama took the box office by storm, not only in the US but also in India. The musical biopic drama, headlined by Jaafar Jackson, recorded another solid day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 5.25 crore on its 2nd Saturday. That's a solid 23 per cent jump over Friday and nearly 13 per cent higher than its opening day, which is a promising hold.

The running cume of Michael reached Rs. 41.25 crore gross at the Indian box office in 9 days of its theatrical run. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is looking to close its second weekend around Rs. 15 crore or so, which will take its total cume around Rs. 46 crore. The movie will cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark, possibly by its 2nd Tuesday.

Since Hollywood movies with a good reception last for a long time at the box office, Michael has the potential to score over Rs. 60 crore, with an eye on the Rs. 70 crore mark too. Michael is a HIT now, making it the third Hollywood Hit of 2026 in India. The previous two hits were Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy. HIT aside, the business which the film has done is amazing for a music-based Hollywood film, with the previous best being Rs. 13 crore of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.15 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.85 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 41.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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