Michael Box Office Collections: King of Pop's biopic emerges HIT in India with near Rs. 50 Cr in 12 days

Michael has continued its sustained run at the Indian box office in the second week. The King of Pop’s biopic grossed Rs. 13.50 crore approx in its second weekend, dropping just 25 per cent from the opening weekend. The stellar holds have continued through the weekdays as well, with the film collecting over Rs. 2 crore yesterday, a mere 30 per cent week-on-week drop. With that, the total gross now stands at Rs. 48.50 crore approx (USD 5.15 million) and is set to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark today.

The film is probably headed for Rs. 75 crore or so full run, which is an amazing result for a music-based Hollywood film in India. Previously, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was the best performer at just around Rs. 13 crore, while global blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody had collected only Rs. 7 crore in 2018.

Michael has emerged as a HIT film, marking the third HIT for Hollywood this year after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. All three have arrived within a short span of roughly a month. Even this week’s release, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is also performing well. While it may not emerge as a HIT, it is shaping up to be a success. What makes these results particularly impressive is that none of these films fits the conventional template of a Hollywood HIT in India, a market that is usually heavily IP-driven. There are some big films from big IPs slated for release later this year. 2026 could turn out to be a very strong year for Hollywood in India, especially if there are more unexpected successes and HITs along the way.

The Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 31.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 48.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Riteish Deshmukh starrer tops Rs. 50 Cr in India in 5 days