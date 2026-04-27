Michael Box Office Collections: King of Pop's biopic sings Rs. 20 Cr opening weekend in India, Best in South India

Michael collected Rs. 7.25 crore (USD 775K) approx on Sunday in India, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs. 20 crore (USD 2.10 million) approx. This is not just the biggest opening but already the biggest grosses for a Hollywood music-based film. Previously, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Bohemian Rhapsody had collected Rs. 13 crore and Rs. 7 crore, respectively.

Michael performed the best in South India and Mumbai, which is where Michael Jackson was popular. The three South Indian circuits made up over 60 per cent of the total collections; with the addition of Mumbai, that ratio rises to nearly 80 per cent. The Hindi circuits were low, and that makes sense because the local music ruled the roost here, leaving no space for the English one. Michael Jackson was also a dance icon, and it is probably his dance that was more popular in India than his music, but as it turns out, even dance films have traditionally worked in Mumbai and South, while underperforming in the North.

On Thursday, it seemed like the film would be pre-sales heavy and frontloaded due to upfront fan demand and a higher degree of business coming from the South. However, it got a good amount of walk-up business over the weekend and showcased a positive trend. Looking ahead, the advances are good for Monday as well, so there could be a run for this film. The opening itself is a good outcome for a film like this in India; if it could get a run of sorts, that’s all the better.

The Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.60 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.20 cr. Total Rs. 20.00 cr.

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