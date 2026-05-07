Michael India Box Office Collections: Jaafar Jackson-led musical biopic crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 13 days

The Hollywood movie Michael is holding well in India. The Jaafar Jackson starrer musical biopic added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally on its Day 13, bringing the total cume to slightly over the Rs. 50 crore gross mark. The movie will close its second week, taking the running cume around Rs. 51.50 crore gross.

So far, the movie has maintained a steady run on weekdays; it is now likely to see a good spike on the third weekend. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore gross, which is an amazing result for a music-based Hollywood film in India.

Michael has emerged as a HIT film, marking the third HIT for Hollywood this year after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. All three have arrived within a short span of roughly a month. Even this week’s release, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is also performing well. While it may not emerge as a HIT, it is shaping up to be a success. What makes these results particularly impressive is that none of these films fits the conventional template of a Hollywood HIT in India, a market that is usually heavily IP-driven. There are some big films from big IPs slated for release later this year. 2026 could turn out to be a very strong year for Hollywood in India, especially if there are more unexpected successes and HITs along the way.

The Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 31.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.75 cr. Total Rs. 50.25 cr.

Stay tuned to PInkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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