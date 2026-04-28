Michael India Box Office Day 5: Jackson's biopic collects Rs 3 crore on 1st Tuesday, on track to emerge as a Clean Hit

Michael Jackson's biopic is performing very well in India. The Jaafar Jackson starrer collected Rs. 3.10 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a 14 per cent spike over Monday. This took its 5-day cume to Rs. 25.60 crore gross in India, including paid previews.

The musical biographical drama is looking to wind up its first week around Rs. 30 crore gross. That will be a solid opening week for a musical film. Interestingly, Michael has already become the biggest musical film in India, surpassing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael is on track to emerge as a Clean Hit venture in India, becoming the third Hollywood Hit this year, after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy. It will overtake Lee Cronin's The Mummy tomorrow and will easily go over the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in India.

The movie is performing best in South India and Mumbai, where Michael Jackson was most popular. Jackson was also a dance icon, and it is probably his dance that was more popular in India than his music, but as it turns out, even dance films have traditionally worked in Mumbai and the South, while underperforming in the North.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.15 cr. Monday Rs. 2.65 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 25.60 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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