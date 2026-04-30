Michael India Box Office: Jaafar Jackson starrer musical biopic collects nearly Rs 3 crore on Day 6, approaches Rs 30 crore mark

Michael is registering a good business at the box office. The musical biopic added Rs. 2.95 crore to the tally on Wednesday, registering a 5 per cent drop from Tuesday. The 6-day cume of Michael reached Rs. 28.45 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid previews.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael Jackson's biographical drama is looking to wind up its first week around Rs. 30 crore gross in India. It is expected to see a good spike in its second weekend, where the film will cross the Rs. 35 crore mark. It is looking to easily go over the Rs. 50 crore mark by the third week, and then it will march towards its final target.

Based on the current trends, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has very good chances of hitting around Rs. 60-65 crore gross by the end of its full run. It will emerge as the third Hollywood Hit this year in India, after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

The movie is performing best in South India and Mumbai, where Michael Jackson was most popular. Jackson was also a dance icon, and it is probably his dance that was more popular in India than his music, but as it turns out, even dance films have traditionally worked in Mumbai and the South, while underperforming in the North.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.70 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.10 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.95 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 28.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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