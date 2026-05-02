Michael India Box Office Collections: Jaafar Jackson kicks off 2nd week on high, grosses Rs 36 crore in 8 days

Michael Jackson's biopic is doing very well in India. The musical drama, starring Jaafar Jackson, added Rs. 4 crore to the tally on its Day 8 (2nd Friday), registering a 15 per cent spike from the previous day. The week-on-week from the previous Friday is around 10 per cent, which is a solid hold. The film benefited from holidays like Labour Day, Maharashtra Day and Buddha Purnima.

The running cume of Michael crossed the Rs. 35 crore mark at the Indian box office, standing at Rs. 36 crore approx. Since Friday had a holiday boost, the weekend growth will be muted, although there should still be some growth. It will be aiming to make a sum of Rs. 13 crore to Rs. 15 crore in its second weekend, which will take its running cume over Rs. 45 crore.

Michael is a HIT now, making it the third Hollywood Hit of 2026 in India. The previous two hits were Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy. HIT aside, the business which the film has done is amazing for a music-based Hollywood film, with the previous best being Rs. 13 crore of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film should reach Rs. 60 crore in its full run, possibly even Rs. 70 crore as well.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.15 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.85 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 36.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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