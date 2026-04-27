Michael India Box Office: Jaafer Jackson starrer musical biopic passes Monday test with SUPERB hold, grosses Rs 3 crore on Day 4

The Hollywood film Michael is performing very well at the Indian box office. The biographical drama of Michael Jackson passed the Monday test with flying colors, adding Rs. 3 crore to the tally. It recorded a drop of just 33 per cent from Friday.

The running cume of Michael reached Rs. 23 crore gross at the Indian box office. With this sort of impressive hold, the movie is on track to emerge as a Clean Hit venture. It will be the third Hollywood Hit in India this year, after the superb business of Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy. It has already bagged the title of the biggest grosser among musical Hollywood films in India. Previously, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Bohemian Rhapsody had collected Rs. 13 crore and Rs. 7 crore, respectively.

Michael performed the best in South India and Mumbai, which is where Michael Jackson was popular. The three South Indian circuits made up over 60 per cent of the total collections; with the addition of Mumbai, that ratio rises to nearly 80 per cent. The Hindi circuits were low, and that makes sense because the local music ruled the roost here, leaving no space for the English one. Michael Jackson was also a dance icon, and it is probably his dance that was more popular in India than his music, but as it turns out, even dance films have traditionally worked in Mumbai and South, while underperforming in the North.

The Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.60 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.20 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 23.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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