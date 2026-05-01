Michael India Box Office: Jackson biopic closes its first week on a solid note, grosses Rs 31 crore in 7 days

Michael Jackson's biopic drama is performing well at the Indian box office. The movie added Rs. 3.10 crore to the tally on its Day 7, closing the first week around Rs. 31.35 crore, including paid previews. The musical biopic, headlined by Jaafar Jackson, is expected to see a spike on the second weekend.

Based on the current trends, Michael will cross the Rs. 35 crore gross in its second weekend and then will head towards the Rs. 40 crore mark. It has a shot at hitting over Rs. 60 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is on the verge of bagging a Clean Hit venture in India. It will be the third Hollywood Hit film in India, after Project Hail Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biographical drama is performing best in South India and Mumbai, where Michael Jackson was most popular. Jackson was also a dance icon, and it is probably his dance that was more popular in India than his music, but as it turns out, even dance films have traditionally worked in Mumbai and the South, while underperforming in the North.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections for Michael in India are as follows:

Day Gross Previews Rs. 1.70 cr. Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 2.70 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.10 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.80 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 31.35 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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