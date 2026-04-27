Michael Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Jackson biopic scripts history with USD 217 million globally; Biggest for genre

King of Pop Michael Jackson's biopic Michael has shaken the box office with its historic debut. The movie stormed over a massive USD 217.4 million in its 5-day opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Of this, the musical biopic raked in over USD 97 million in its domestic markets, while USD 120.4 million came from the international territories.

With this sort of impressive debut, Michael emerged as the biggest opener for a biopic film at the box office, both domestically and internationally. It surpassed the previous record holder, Oppenheimer's USD 180.4 million, and Bohemian Rhapsody's USD 141.7 million. That said, the Jaafer Jackson-starrer also became the first film in its genre to hit the double-century mark globally.

Box Office Collections of Michael Worldwide:

Particular Box Office Domestic USD 97 million Overseas USD 120.4 million Total USD 217.4 million

Michael performed best in its domestic markets, followed by the United Kingdom, from where it fetched around USD 15.6 million. It grossed over USD 10.2 million in France. USD 9.7 million from Mexico, followed by Brazil's USD 8.2 million, Italy's USD 8.1 million, Germany's USD 7.2 million, Spain's USD 6.8 million, Australia's USD 6.6 million, and China's USD 4.8 million.

Interestingly, the movie recorded a phenomenal weekend despite negative reviews from critics. That's a testament to the pop icon's huge superstardom and cult fan following, which lives on year by year. Mounted on a price tag of USD 200 million approx., the musical biopic is expected to keep gaining traction and end its theatrical run on a huge note.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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