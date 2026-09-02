Mirzapur Advance Booking Box Office: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu starrer sells 55,000 tickets in National Chains

Mirzapur: The Movie continues to record a good sales at the box office. As of September 2, the movie sold around 55,000 tickets in the national chains for the opening day, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

With one day still in hand, the movie is all set to lock a banger sales at the box office. The film is looking to clear the 100K ticket mark at the national chains, likely to be around 125K. There will be a holiday benefit, which should further help in current sales. As of Pinkvilla Predicts, Mirzapur is heading to open in the vicinity of Rs. 21 to 26 crore, with a pin-point prediction of Rs. 24 crore nett.

The makers brought back the OG star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. Some of the new faces who joined the cast include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, and more.

Helmed by director Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated for release on September 4, 2026. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serve as the producers. If it turns out to be a successful venture, we might see more OTT shows transforming into full-fledged theatrical outings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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