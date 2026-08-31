Mirzapur Advance Booking Box Office: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer sells 11,000 tickets in National Chains, 3 days to go for release

Popular web show Mirzapur is now arriving in cinemas as a full-fledged feature film. The movie opened advance booking this morning, and the initial reception seems encouraging. As of 11:30 PM, the movie sold over 11,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. That's a good start.

With three days still in hand, the movie is expected to put up a healthy advance before the premiere show. Mirzapur is expected to have an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 14 to 20 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 16 crore. The final prediction can vary depending on its sales ahead.

If the movie manages to bag a positive reception, it will see a big boost in its sales. Mirzapur has a cult fan base; however, it will be interesting to see whether it translates into footfalls or not.

The makers brought back the OG star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. Some of the new faces who joined the cast include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, and more.

Helmed by director Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated for release on September 4, 2026. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serve as the producers. The fate of Mirzapur will be very crucial. If it turns out to be a successful venture, we might see more OTT shows transforming into full-fledged theatrical outings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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