Mirzapur Advance Booking Box Office: Sells 30,000 tickets in National Chains, set for a SOLID start

Mirzapur: The Movie is witnessing superb sales at the ticket window. As of September 1st, the movie sold around 30,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. With two more days in hand, the movie has the potential to record massive advances before the premiere show.

Based on current trends, the much-awaited action gangster movie is expected to smash over 100K tickets in the national chains, with an eye on the 125K mark too. The Janmashtami holiday could lead to stronger momentum in the end, and it could go higher as well. Considering the advances, Rs. 20 crore nett plus opening seems like a sure thing, with a shot at Rs. 25 crore nett and perhaps more.

However, the fate of Mirzapur: The Movie will depend on its word-of-mouth. If it manages to gain positive reviews, the movie will see an instant boost in its sales.

The makers brought back the OG star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. Some of the new faces who joined the cast include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, and more.

Helmed by director Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated for release on September 4, 2026. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serve as the producers. If it turns out to be a successful venture, we might see more OTT shows transforming into full-fledged theatrical outings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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