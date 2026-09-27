Mirzapur Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal starrer collects Rs 1.60 crore on 4th Saturday, targets Rs 225 crore finish

Mirzapur collected Rs. 1.60 crore on its 4th Saturday, registering a 75 per cent spike from the previous day. The gangster action drama, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra, and others, took its total cume to Rs. 218.75 crore nett.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is heading to close its entire box office run around Rs. 225 to 230 crore nett at the Indian box office. Mirzapur emerged as a big success at the box office, thanks to positive reviews and the cult fanbase of the popular brand.

Mirzapur is the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

With the success of Mirzapur, more OTT shows are expected to transition into a big-screen experience.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) 4th Saturday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 218.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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