Mirzapur Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal starrer collects Rs 90 lakh on 4th Friday, targets Rs 225 crore final
Ali Fazal's Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a fair hold at the box office. The movie is heading to close its theatrical run soon.
Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 90 lakh on its fourth Friday, registering a 27 per cent drop from the previous day. The gangster action drama, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra, and others, took its total cume to Rs. 217.15 crore nett at the Indian box office.
The movie is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 225 crore nett at the Indian box office. A lot will depend on how it holds against Drishyam: The Conclusion.
Mirzapur is a SUPER HIT, the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.
The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 145.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 53.75 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 4.65 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 217.15 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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