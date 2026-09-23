Mirzapur Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal starrer registers 20 per cent spike on 3rd Tuesday, collects Rs 213 crore in 19 days

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its third Tuesday, registering around a 20 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie collected Rs. 15.75 crore in its first 5 days of the third week. The running cume of Mirzapur now stands at Rs. 213.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie is now running in its final legs. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the gangster action drama is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 225 crore or so. That's a good total for a film of this stature that has no star faces.

Mirzapur is a SUPER HIT, the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 213.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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