Mirzapur Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal starrer wraps Week 3 at Rs 18.50 crore, nets Rs 216 crore in 21 days

Mirzapur collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its third Thursday, closing its Week 3 at Rs. 18.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's a big 65 per cent drop from the previous week. The movie took its running cume of 3 weeks to Rs. 216.25 crore nett. It is now running in its final phase.

Based on current trends, the gangster action drama is expected to close its entire run around the Rs. 225 crore mark or so. That will be a promising total for the film that has no-star faces involved.

Mirzapur is a SUPER HIT, the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 216.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects RECORD Rs 42 crore in Week 7, nets Rs 275 crore in 49 days