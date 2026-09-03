Mirzapur Advance Booking Box Office: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer set for Rs. 20 crore plus first day

Mirzapur: The Movie has gathered a fantastic advance, with the film clearing the 100,000-ticket mark at the national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis). As of 9 PM, the film has sold 106,000 tickets in these two chains. With three hours to go until midnight and then some more, the final advance should close around 120,000-125,000. That will be ahead of Awarapan 2, which is the title that has been compared to.

The overall advance of Mirzapur will be similar to Awarapan 2 at around Rs. 7 crore nett for the first day, perhaps a bit ahead, depending on how things end by morning. At the circuit level, Mirzapur has better advance in Delhi-UP and other Hindi belt circuits, albeit at a similar level, while lagging a bit behind in Maharashtra. It’s not a holiday in the state tomorrow, so maybe that is why.

The holiday tomorrow should help with current sales, especially in Gujarat, where Janmashtami is a huge period for the box office. That could enable the film to go ahead of Awarapan 2 in the first-day numbers, although even Awarapan 2 benefited from Independence Day eve in the night shows in a big way. Mirzapur also has a better capacity, as Awarapan 2 had to settle for curtailed showcasing due to a clash with Batwara 1947. While Hanuman Ansh continues to explode at the box office, its audience profile is vastly different, meaning it is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on Mirzapur.

The first day is on course to come in at over Rs. 20 crore nett, with a very good shot at Rs. 25 crore nett. While this opening may come as a surprise to many, it shouldn’t. The box office has repeatedly shown that established IPs can generate significant returns, and Mirzapur is one strong IP. The potential was perhaps even greater, but the last season of the series wasn’t as well received, and this is a reboot, not a continuation of the story, which would have a higher interest level. That is just an aside; no one is complaining here.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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