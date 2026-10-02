Mirzapur Final Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan and Divyenndu starrer exhausts theatrical run at Rs 223 crore

Mirzapur has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, and others starrer gangster action drama wrapped up its Week 4 at Rs 6 crore, taking the entire 28-day theatrical cume to Rs. 222.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

From here, the movie is expected to add Rs. 50 lakh more and close its entire run at Rs. 222.75 crore nett. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie emerged as a big success at the box office.

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Mirzapur is the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

With the success of Mirzapur, more OTT shows are expected to transition into a big-screen experience.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr. Week Three Rs. 18.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 6.00 cr. Rest Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 223.75 cr. (Exp.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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