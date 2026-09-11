Mirzapur Opening Week Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu starrer collects Rs 145 crore in 7 days

Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a fantastic opening week at the box office, netting Rs. 145 crore in 7 days. The movie collected Rs. 10 crore on Day 7 (Thursday), registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. It is expected to keep gaining traction in the second week as well, while facing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan.

The biggest challenge for Mirzapur is Hanuman Ansh, which is stronger than ever. The difference between their Thursday collections was just Rs. 50 lakh, despite the devotional drama playing in its 5th week. That said, Mirzapur needs to hold better this week for a long run.

The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and others, starrer has already emerged as a Super HIT venture. There will be some holiday benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday and Tuesday. Considering all that, Mirzapur: The Movie is on course to collect over Rs. 250 crore nett in lifetime box office. That should be good enough for it to be classified as a BLOCKBUSTER.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 145.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects RECORD Rs 86.50 crore in Week 5, crosses Rs 150 crore mark