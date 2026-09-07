Mirzapur Opening Weekend India Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Divyenndu starrer collects SUPERB Rs 92 crore in 3 days

Mirzapur continued its phenomenal performance at the box office. The Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu starrer smashed around Rs. 35 crore nett on Day 3 (Sunday), registering a 35 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs. 91.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur is performing best in the Delhi-UP circuit, with the film recording BUMPER occupancies across all major centres of the circuit. The film is a SUPER HIT; if the weekdays hold strongly, there is a way for it to go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER.

The movie garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is why it is witnessing a fantastic run at the box office. The same hold is expected on weekdays too. Though Mirzapur is faring very well, it still has a strong rival, Hanuman Ansh, which is stronger than ever this week. Since they both cater to different sections of the audience, they both can co-exist together and continue their glorious box office run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.00 cr. Total Rs. 91.50 cr.

Globally, the movie fetched over Rs. 132 crore in its 3-day weekend haul.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Mirzapur Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Ravi Kishan's film ROARS globally with Rs 132 crore in 3 days flat