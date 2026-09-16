Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Action thriller holds good on 2nd Tuesday, Cume reaches Rs. 191 Cr in 12 days

Mirzapur: The Movie collected approximately Rs. 5 crore nett on its second Tuesday at the Indian box office. Despite the trends showing strong signs until the second Friday, the weekend, for some reason, did not see the kind of growth one would have expected.

The running total now stands at approximately Rs. 191 crore nett. The second week is headed for around Rs. 55 crore nett, which would take the film's total collections past the Rs. 200 crore nett mark by Thursday. From there, the film should comfortably cross Rs. 225 crore nett, with a closing total somewhere in the Rs. 230-240 crore nett range.

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Mirzapur: The Movie is turning into a superb hit, delivering an excellent result and successfully transitioning a popular web-series IP to the big screen, with audiences showing strong acceptance of the film.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5 cr. Total Rs. 191.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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