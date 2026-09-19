Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Action Thriller tops Rs 200 crore nett with Rs 2.75 crore on 3rd Friday

Mirzapur: The Movie becomes a superb hit at the Indian box office, with the film's total nett collection now surpassing the Rs 200 crore nett mark. The film has maintained a steady run at the box office and is now looking to build further momentum over the weekend.

The action thriller has added Rs 2.75 crore nett on Friday, taking its overall theatrical haul past the significant milestone. With the latest tally, the cumulative tally of the collections stand at Rs 201.25 crore nett. The movie will be hoping to see stronger weekend growth when compared to the previous week.

A healthy Saturday and Sunday could help the film strengthen its overall theatrical run and add substantially to its final tally.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.35 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.65 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 201.25 cr.

Mirzapur: The Movie follows the ruthless outlaw Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, who rules the city of Mirzapur through fear and power. The film is an interquel set during the events of the series’ first season.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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