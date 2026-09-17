Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Actioner keeps decent hold on 2nd Wednesday, Collects Rs. 194 cr in 13 days

Mirzapur: The Movie collected approximately Rs. 3.75 crore nett on its second Wednesday at the Indian box office. Following the discount day, the film has shown a decent-to-good trend in terms of collections.

The cumulative collection now stands at approximately Rs. 194 crore nett. The second week is headed for around Rs. 55 crore nett, which would take the film’s total tally past the Rs. 200 crore nett mark by Thursday. With the business now settling into a more stable run, the film could witness natural drops or increases in collections at the box office in the coming days.

With the current trends, the film should comfortably cross Rs. 225 crore nett, with a closing total expected to land somewhere in the Rs. 230-240 crore nett range. Mirzapur: The Movie is turning into a major hit, delivering an excellent transition for a popular web series from the small screen to the big screen.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 194.75 cr.

Mirzapur: The Movie follows the ruthless outlaw Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, who rules the city of Mirzapur through fear and power. The film is an interquel set during the events of the series’ first season.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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