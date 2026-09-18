Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer has a good 2nd week, To cross Rs. 200 Cr today

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 3.75 crore nett approx on its 2nd Thursday, closing its 2nd week at Rs. 53.50 crore nett approx. With that, the two-week cumulative box office collections for the film have reached Rs. 198.50 crore nett approx. The film will be hitting the Rs. 200 crore nett milestone today.

This is a good 2nd week number, although the way the film trended until 2nd Friday, it could have been higher. However, the film saw mediocre growth over its second weekend; fortunately, the business seems to have stabilised on weekdays with steady collection on Wednesday and Thursday. The hope is for this week to see normal growth, as films tend to do nowadays. If it does so, it can go over Rs. 225 crore nett in the full run, preferably over Rs. 235 crore nett. Reaching Rs. 250 crore nett seems hard but not completely out of reach, largely subject to how the trend goes this weekend.

The film is a SUPER HIT; if it gets to Rs. 250 crore nett, it can be classified as a BLOCKBUSTER. Under that would be a close call.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.35 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.65 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 198.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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